Despite our efforts, nothing to show that S'East is part of Nigeria - Okorocha
The Imo state Governor, Rochas Okorocha has lamented that the South-East has nothing to show that it is part of the Nigerian project despite the efforts the region has made towards the growth of Nigeria and especially to the emergence of the Buhari-led administration. Detailing the account of marginalization of the South-East region, Governor Okorocha said South East has been marginalized and denied federal appointments, adding the Imo state people in particular only has a Minister of state to show for all the supports the state gave to the All Progressives Congress, APC, party in ensuring that Mr. Buhari emerged the President of Nigeria.
