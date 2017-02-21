Curfew in Nigeria after 21 people die in ethnic conflict6 min ago
Abuja, Feb 23: The Nigerian state of Kaduna declared a 24-hour curfew after 21 people were killed this week in an area hit by ethnic and religious tension, media reports said. According to spokesman for the Nigerian state Samuel Aruwan, the Kaduna authorities on Wednesday decided to take this measure to protect lives and property and end violence, Efe news reported .
