Clerics, scholars, others meet, advocate peaceful coexistence among Nigerians
A one day round table interactive session organized by the Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency has come to an end in Abuja, Nigeria's capital with stakeholders advising the participants to embrace peace and intensify national cohesion. The theme of the event was "Love not Hate, A Symbol of Any True Religion".
