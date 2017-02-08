Clerics, scholars, others meet, advoc...

Clerics, scholars, others meet, advocate peaceful coexistence among Nigerians

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

A one day round table interactive session organized by the Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency has come to an end in Abuja, Nigeria's capital with stakeholders advising the participants to embrace peace and intensify national cohesion. The theme of the event was "Love not Hate, A Symbol of Any True Religion".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,721 • Total comments across all topics: 278,696,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC