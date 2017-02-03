CJN confirmation: Onnoghen's name'll ...

CJN confirmation: Onnoghen's name'll be sent to Senate...

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc ABUJA-PAN-NIGER Delta Forum, PANDEF, the umbrella body of monarchs, leaders and stakeholders of the coastal states of the Niger Delta region under the leadership Chief Edwin Clark, weekend, asked President Muhammadu Buhari not to deviate from the existing template by transmitting the name of Justice Walter Onnoghen to the Senate for confirmation as Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN.

