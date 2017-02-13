Charley Boy Bares His Mind On The Eff...

Charley Boy Bares His Mind On The Effect Of President Buhari's Fight Against Corruption In Nigeria

Bring Back Corruption might just be the new 'I stand With Nigeria' as Charley Boy talks about the effect of the fight against corruption on Nigeria and it's economy. Due to the increased hardship in the Buhari-led administration, which has been focused on eradicating corruption, Nigerians seem to prefer the country when it was corrupt.

