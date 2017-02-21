CCT trial: Saraki pleads not guilty t...

CCT trial: Saraki pleads not guilty to fresh corruption charges

Read more: Vanguard

The Federal Government, on Thursday, re-arraigned the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, before the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, in Abuja, on an amended 18-count corruption charge. Saraki pleaded not guilty to the fresh charge, even as the tribunal headed by Justice Danladi Umar, gave the third prosecution witness, PW-3, Mr. Samuel Madujemu the nod to narrate how FG uncovered discrepancies in assets he declared to the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB.

Chicago, IL

