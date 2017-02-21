Canada cautions Nigerians against rum...

Canada cautions Nigerians against rumoured Visa Lottery

The Canadian Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Mr Lajos Arendas, on Wednesday said that it was imperative for Nigerians to know of the non-existence of any Canadian Visa Lottery. Arendas said in Lagos that his government had never been involved in any form of Visa Lottery programme, and that it was currently non-existent.

Chicago, IL

