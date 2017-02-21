Canada cautions Nigerians against rumoured Visa Lottery
The Canadian Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Mr Lajos Arendas, on Wednesday said that it was imperative for Nigerians to know of the non-existence of any Canadian Visa Lottery. Arendas said in Lagos that his government had never been involved in any form of Visa Lottery programme, and that it was currently non-existent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|14 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC