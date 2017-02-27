CAF Presidential election: Nigeria of...

CAF Presidential election: Nigeria officially dumps Hayatou

Read more: Vanguard

T HE Nigerian government, through the Youth and Sports Ministry, has further endorsed the candidature of Nigeria Football Federation President Amaju Pinnick for a seat on the Executive Committee of Confederation of African Football, at the polls scheduled for next month's Congress in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the NFF said in a press release on Tuesday. There had been reports that sports minister Solomon Dalung was against Pinnick's open support for Madagascar's Ahmad's bid for the CAF presidency in the March elections.

Chicago, IL

