CAF Presidential election: Nigeria officially dumps Hayatou

T HE Nigerian government, through the Youth and Sports Ministry, has further endorsed the candidature of Nigeria Football Federation President Amaju Pinnick for a seat on the Executive Committee of Confederation of African Football, at the polls scheduled for next month's Congress in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the NFF said in a press release on Tuesday. There had been reports that sports minister Solomon Dalung was against Pinnick's open support for Madagascar's Ahmad's bid for the CAF presidency in the March elections.

