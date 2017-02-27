CAF Presidential election: Nigeria officially dumps Hayatou
T HE Nigerian government, through the Youth and Sports Ministry, has further endorsed the candidature of Nigeria Football Federation President Amaju Pinnick for a seat on the Executive Committee of Confederation of African Football, at the polls scheduled for next month's Congress in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the NFF said in a press release on Tuesday. There had been reports that sports minister Solomon Dalung was against Pinnick's open support for Madagascar's Ahmad's bid for the CAF presidency in the March elections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do not hate, Islam is not by hating others, San...
|Tue
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|5
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb 22
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC