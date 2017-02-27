CAF Election: Pinnick's statement is a threat to us, says Nigerian CAF officials
The head of Nigerian football's governing body is at loggerheads with his executive committee after he endorsed Madagascar's Ahmad Ahmad to be president of the Confederation of African Football. The Nigerian Football Federation said it had called a meeting on Tuesday to distance itself from Amaju Pinnick's position and instead throw its weight behind the incumbent Issa Hayatou.
