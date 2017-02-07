'Buhari not sick, only exhausted by p...

'Buhari not sick, only exhausted by problems affecting Nigerians'

By Henry Umoru ABUJA - CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Abu Ibrahim, All Progressives Congress, APC, Katsina South said Tuesday that President Muhammadu Buhari was not sick, but only exhausted as a human being. Senator Ibrahim who is one of the closest Senators to President Buhari said that those spreading the rumour that President Buhari is sick missed the point, just as he stressed that the weight of the country's mounting problems exhausted him.

