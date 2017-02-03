British Council honours 4 Nigerian sc...

British Council honours 4 Nigerian schools

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

Four Nigerian schools had been honoured by the British Council for implementing core teaching and learning skills that shaped global thinking and built global citizens. Precious Idaewor, spokesperson of the British Council in Nigeria, said in a statement that the awardees included Hallel College, Port-Harcourt, Oxbridge Tutorial College Lagos, Redeemer's International School Lagos and Start-Rite School Abuja.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan 4 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,758 • Total comments across all topics: 278,538,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC