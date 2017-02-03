British Council honours 4 Nigerian schools
Four Nigerian schools had been honoured by the British Council for implementing core teaching and learning skills that shaped global thinking and built global citizens. Precious Idaewor, spokesperson of the British Council in Nigeria, said in a statement that the awardees included Hallel College, Port-Harcourt, Oxbridge Tutorial College Lagos, Redeemer's International School Lagos and Start-Rite School Abuja.
