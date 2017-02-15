Bribery saga: Parliament's Investigat...

Bribery saga: Parliament's Investigation Committee member risks replacement ifa

Juabeng Member of Parliament , Ama Pomaa Boateng risks being replaced as the only female member of the Special Investigation Committee set up to probe bribery allegation in parliament if she does not return from Abuja for the Committee's Wednesday meeting. Majority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu who had earlier moved for the legislator's replacement appealed to the House to withhold the decision because he had been informed the legislator would arrive ahead of the meeting.

