Boko Haram: UN Security Council to visit Nigeria in March
New York-The UN Security Council will be visiting Nigeria within the next few weeks to discuss strategies for combating the destructive Boko Haram insurgents and assess the level of humanitarian crisis caused by the terrorist group. The UN also said in Abuja, yesterday, that it was working towards ending the activities of Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East by August 2018.
Read more at Vanguard.
