Boko Haram and famine hit efforts to rebuild lives in Nigeria's northeast
Nigeria has declared the jihadist Boko Haram group near defeat, but the government still faces suicide bombings, attacks and famine as it launches a drive to attract foreign aid to help rebuild the country's shattered northeast. The government this month brought diplomats and donor organisation officials to Borno state, the birthplace of a seven-year insurgency by the militant group, to highlight a call for $1.5 billion for food, medicine, homes and schools in 2017.
