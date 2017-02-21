At least 14 people killed in ethnic f...

At least 14 people killed in ethnic fighting in central Nigeria

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

At least 14 people were killed in central Nigeria, a government spokesman said on Tuesday, in fighting over grazing land and water, piling pressure on authorities already facing an Islamist insurgency in its northeast and rebels in the oil-rich south. Semi-nomadic herders shot dead at least 14 villagers and destroyed property in attacks over a 24 hour period in southern Kaduna state, Samuel Aruwan, a spokesman for the governor of Kaduna, said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

