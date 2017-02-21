Asso President lists reasons for high...

Asso President lists reasons for high cost of doing business in Nigeria

Mr Ken Ukaoha, President, National Association of Nigerian Traders, has listed multiple taxation, as one of the challenges hindering the ease of doing business in Nigeria which leads to high cost of goods in the country. Ukaoha told journalists on Sunday in Abuja, that traders encounter several barriers on the highway in moving their goods from the factories and ware houses to the market.

Chicago, IL

