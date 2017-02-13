Aregbesola, Sultan, others pray for N...

Aregbesola, Sultan, others pray for Nigeria, Buhari

O sogbo -Muslims all over the country led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar III, gathered in Osogbo, Osun capital yesterday for a special prayer for the nation. This was as Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State, observed that the economy and abject poverty, rather than religion is the major springboard of the Boko Haram terrorism.

