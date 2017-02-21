APC has failed Nigeria - Wike
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated that the All Progressives Congress has failed Nigeria, declaring that Rivers State is one of the very few functional states in the country. The governor stressed that due to APC's failed governance style, all the development structures of the country have collapsed, compelling APC to rely on security and INEC to rig elections.
