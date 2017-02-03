Alaba International market under siege: Traders lament attacks from armed robbers, hoodlums
The expression on the faces of anxious traders at the popular Alaba International market located in Ojo area of Lagos, depicted that of despondency and fear, as they went about their daily sales. The reason for the forlorn and gloomy visage was attributed to the recent upsurge in crimes ranging from looting of shops, broad day robbery , intimidation and harassment of traders and customers by miscreants and cultists.
