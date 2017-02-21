Ajimobi, Alaafin, others pray for Buhari, Nigeria

Ibadan-GOVERNOR Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi were among over five thousand people who converged to pray for quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari and the country's ailing economy. The prayer was centred on the economy, security, peace, progress and unity of the nation and quick recovery by President Muhammadu Buhari.

