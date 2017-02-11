Aisha Buhari gives out birthday gifts...

Aisha Buhari gives out birthday gifts, tasks privileged Nigerians

WIFE of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari yesterday distributed some gift packs to patients at the four district hospitals in Abuja. They were Asokoro, Garki, Wuse and Maitama General hospitals.

Chicago, IL

