Aig-Imoukhuede's books document Niger...

Aig-Imoukhuede's books document Nigerian festivals

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

A fter 53 years of painstaking research and documentation, poet, cultural icon and writer, Pa Frank Aig-Imoukhuede, last week unveiled his two new books. The presentation of the books titled A Calendar of Traditional Nigerian Festivals and Between God and Man: Meaning and Essence in Traditional Nigeria Festivals was attended by eminent personalities and literary giants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Wed Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,350 • Total comments across all topics: 279,109,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC