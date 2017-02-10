Africa's richest man Dangote plans ri...

Africa's richest man Dangote plans rice mill in Nigeria to tap growing demand

Feb 13 Dangote Group, controlled by Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote, plans to launch a rice mill with a farm scheme in Nigeria to tap growing demand for paddy in Africa's biggest economy, the company said on Monday. Rice demand in Nigeria hit 6.3 million metric tonnes in 2015, with 2.3 million metric tonnes produced at home, leaving the country reliant on imports, according to the agriculture ministry.

