2-year-old boy loses race because he wanted to hug his father instead of crossing finish line

19 hrs ago Read more: KWLM-AM Willmar

A 2-year-old boy lost his school's race after he ran over to hug his father instead of crossing the finish line. Imoh Umoren told ABC News that his son, Imoh Umoren II, likely ran to him in his nursery school's race because that's the way they had been practicing all week.

Chicago, IL

