2-year-old boy loses race because he wanted to hug his father instead of crossing finish line
A 2-year-old boy lost his school's race after he ran over to hug his father instead of crossing the finish line. Imoh Umoren told ABC News that his son, Imoh Umoren II, likely ran to him in his nursery school's race because that's the way they had been practicing all week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb 22
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC