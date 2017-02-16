161 Nigerians deported from Libya arrive Lagos Airport
By Lawani Mikairu Lagos-ONE hundred and sixty-one Nigerians, who have been stranded in Libya voluntarily returned to the country yesterday on board an Airbus 329 with registration number Nouvelair TS-INB. The returnees journey back to Nigeria was facilitated by International Oganisation for Migration, IOM, after the Federal Government asked for its assistance after confirming that some Nigerians were willing to return home.
