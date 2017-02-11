11 dead as Nigerian troops repel Boko Haram suicide bombers
Years ago, officials told federal regulators that communities just downstream of California's Oroville Dam would not receive adequate warning or time for evacuations if the 770-foot-tall dam itself, rather than its... Years ago, officials told federal regulators that communities just downstream of California's Oroville Dam would not receive adequate warning or time for evacuations if the 770-foot-tall dam itself, rather than its spillways, were to fail. Where critics see a rocky start to his administration, supporters of President Donald Trump see an elected official finally doing exactly what he promised during the campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
|China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|lola
|196
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC