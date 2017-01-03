Yves Rocher expands in Nigeria

Yves Rocher expands in Nigeria

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Cosmetics Design

Having launched its first store presence in Nigeria last year, French beauty brand Yves Rocher has taken a step forward with the opening of its second outlet. The brand's move into Nigeria began with a pilot launch of a boutique retail store in Jabi Lake, in the capital Abuja in July 2016, and continues with this move in the country's largest city, Lagos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cosmetics Design.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... 19 hr True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec 30 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,368 • Total comments across all topics: 277,620,290

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC