Yves Rocher expands in Nigeria
Having launched its first store presence in Nigeria last year, French beauty brand Yves Rocher has taken a step forward with the opening of its second outlet. The brand's move into Nigeria began with a pilot launch of a boutique retail store in Jabi Lake, in the capital Abuja in July 2016, and continues with this move in the country's largest city, Lagos.
