What does "open" mean in Nigeria? Reflections on a Nigerian Roundtable with Stakeholders
In the area of knowledge governance today, it is no longer in doubt that 'open' is an important and emerging paradigm and philosophy. In the area of knowledge governance today, it is no longer in doubt that 'open' is an important and emerging paradigm and philosophy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Creative Commons.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|14 hr
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec 30
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
|China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|lola
|196
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC