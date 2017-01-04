What does "open" mean in Nigeria? Ref...

What does "open" mean in Nigeria? Reflections on a Nigerian Roundtable with Stakeholders

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Creative Commons

In the area of knowledge governance today, it is no longer in doubt that 'open' is an important and emerging paradigm and philosophy. In the area of knowledge governance today, it is no longer in doubt that 'open' is an important and emerging paradigm and philosophy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Creative Commons.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... 14 hr True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec 30 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,797 • Total comments across all topics: 277,615,753

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC