We need to create jobs, both skilled and semi skilled - Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has described Lagos State as the hub of the Creative Sector in Nigeria, hence it has a key role to play in the Federal Government's economic diversification policy. Speaking to journalists at the Eko Art Expo in honour of the late Rasheed Gbadamosi in Lagos on Friday evening, the Minister said the Creative Industry, which comprises film, music, all forms of production, fashion, design, etc., is one of the sectors to be leveraged upon in the government's diversification efforts.

