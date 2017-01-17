We must restructure to save Nigeria

We must restructure to save Nigeria

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

AT a time like this, 56 years after the end of Nigerian civil war in 1970 it beats the imagination of the outside world to imagine how the largest concentration of black people on planet earth has taken a long and arduous road that has left a hundred and seventy million people despondent and impoverished. From 1970 to date the predominant leadership has been the military class which is not imbued with the tenet of freedom, civic rights, equal opportunity, economic advancement, and the Rule of Law which are some of the cardinal tenets of democracy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan 4 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec 30 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,342 • Total comments across all topics: 278,124,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC