We are stronger united, Gbajabiamila ...

We are stronger united, Gbajabiamila tells Nigerians

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, has urged all Nigerians, regardless of ethnic or religious backgrounds, to live in unity with one another for a stronger, better nation. Gbajabila spoke in Lagos on Saturday at the"New Year Luncheon`he organised for members of the Igbo communities in his Surulere 1 Constituency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan 4 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec 30 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,311 • Total comments across all topics: 278,139,025

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC