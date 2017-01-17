We are stronger united, Gbajabiamila tells Nigerians

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, has urged all Nigerians, regardless of ethnic or religious backgrounds, to live in unity with one another for a stronger, better nation. Gbajabila spoke in Lagos on Saturday at the"New Year Luncheon`he organised for members of the Igbo communities in his Surulere 1 Constituency.

