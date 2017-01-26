Upset at Nigerian 'Big Brother' filmed in Sth Africa
It should be a dose of must-see television, but the new series of Big Brother in Nigeria has turned into another episode in the spat between the country and its continental rival South Africa. Nigeria is investigating why its version of the reality television show is being shot in South Africa, after the minister of information's office said it had been "bombarded" by complaints from viewers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Otago Daily Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan 4
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec 30
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
|China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|lola
|196
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC