Upset at Nigerian 'Big Brother' filmed in Sth Africa

16 hrs ago

It should be a dose of must-see television, but the new series of Big Brother in Nigeria has turned into another episode in the spat between the country and its continental rival South Africa. Nigeria is investigating why its version of the reality television show is being shot in South Africa, after the minister of information's office said it had been "bombarded" by complaints from viewers.

Chicago, IL

