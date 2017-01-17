UPDATE 3-Nigerian lawmakers urge meas...

UPDATE 3-Nigerian lawmakers urge measures to close gap to black market naira

12 hrs ago

LAGOS, Jan 18 Nigerian lawmakers have adopted an official exchange rate of 305 naira per dollar for the 2017 budget but have asked the central bank to initiate measures to close the 40 percent spread with the black market, the deputy senate president said on Wednesday. Members of the upper house of parliament said during a review of the budget on Wednesday that they were worried about the differential, which they described as damaging to the economy and said had led to a loss of investor confidence.

Chicago, IL

