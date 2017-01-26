UPDATE 2-Nigeria court orders tempora...

UPDATE 2-Nigeria court orders temporary forfeiture of Shell, Eni oilfield in corruption probe

Reuters

Jan 26 A Nigerian court has ordered the temporary forfeiture of assets and the transfer of operations of a long-disputed oilfield owned by Shell and Eni , among others, to the federal government, court papers showed. The court orders will last until Nigeria's anti-corruption agency concludes an investigation into how the current owners acquired oil prospecting licence 245, according to the papers released on Thursday.

Chicago, IL

