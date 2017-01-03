UPDATE 1-Nigeria's NNPC awards 2017 c...

UPDATE 1-Nigeria's NNPC awards 2017 crude oil term contracts to 39 companies

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

LAGOS/LONDON, Jan 3 State-run Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has awarded its 2017 crude oil term contracts to 39 companies, the company said on Tuesday. The contracts covering about 1.31 million barrels per day of crude oil were awarded to 18 Nigerian companies, 11 international trading houses, five foreign refineries, three national oil companies and two "NNPC Group trading arms," the firm said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Mon Texas two step 7
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec 30 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. General Motors
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,746 • Total comments across all topics: 277,591,310

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC