UPDATE 1-Nigeria's NNPC awards 2017 crude oil term contracts to 39 companies

LAGOS/LONDON, Jan 3 State-run Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has awarded its 2017 crude oil term contracts to 39 companies, the company said on Tuesday. The contracts covering about 1.31 million barrels per day of crude oil were awarded to 18 Nigerian companies, 11 international trading houses, five foreign refineries, three national oil companies and two "NNPC Group trading arms," the firm said in a statement.

