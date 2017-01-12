UPDATE 1-Nigeria December inflation r...

UPDATE 1-Nigeria December inflation rises for eleventh month running to 18.55 pct

Jan 13 Annual inflation in Nigeria rose in December to 18.55 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday, its highest in more than 11 years and the eleventh straight monthly rise. The rise from 18.48 percent in November was driven by surges in housing, water and electricity, while a separate food index also rose to 17.39 percent from 17.19 percent in November, the statistics office.

