Undue Process : VP, SGF remove female top shot from office

The seeming absence of due process in the current administration has again come to the fore as the Office of Vice President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation have been fingered in wrongful disengagement of Mrs Maryam Danna, a top shot at the Niger Delta Power Holding Company , Economic Confidential has learnt. Mrs Danna who was disengaged in controversial circumstances, is a Chartered Account from Borno State and had risen from the position of Auditor at the defunct National Electric Power Authority in 1992 to General Manager, Audit & Compliance at NDPHC in 2011.

