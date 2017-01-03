Two Men in Nigeria Arrested For 'Unla...

Two Men in Nigeria Arrested For 'Unlawful Sexual Act': VIDEO

Benin City Chief Magistrate Mrs M.C. Ojobo said that the two accused - Paul Frank, 31, and Ejimofor Christian, 22 - must provide sureties from civil servants working in the Edo State government. Prosecutor O.A. Enebabor said that Frank and Christian committed the offences between December 14 and December 17 at Boundary Road, Benin.

Chicago, IL

