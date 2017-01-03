Two Men in Nigeria Arrested For 'Unlawful Sexual Act': VIDEO
Benin City Chief Magistrate Mrs M.C. Ojobo said that the two accused - Paul Frank, 31, and Ejimofor Christian, 22 - must provide sureties from civil servants working in the Edo State government. Prosecutor O.A. Enebabor said that Frank and Christian committed the offences between December 14 and December 17 at Boundary Road, Benin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Towleroad.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Wed
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec 30
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
|China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|lola
|196
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC