Trump attends Nigeria's oil roadshow

Mr. Donald Trump, the President-elect of the United States will attend a roadshow being arranged by Nigeria to attract investment to the oil and gas sector. Nigeria's Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Ibe Kachikwu, said on Tuesday in Abuja when he unveiled the goals of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources for 2017.

Chicago, IL

