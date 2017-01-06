Troubled Nigerian Loans Seen Spiking Before Economic Rebound
Access Bank Plc is predicting that the level of troubled loans in Nigeria will continue to climb before an economic recovery in the second half of the year brings relief to the country's lenders. "Across the entire industry you'll see an uptick in non-performing loan ratios," Chief Executive Officer Herbert Wigwe said in an interview on Thursday in Lagos, the commercial hub.
