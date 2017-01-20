Trial to Resume in Secret for Nigeria...

Trial to Resume in Secret for Nigerian Separatist Leader

In Nigeria, the trial of Biafran separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu will resume Tuesday, but the judge has ordered the proceedings to continue in secret, sparking further controversy. When Nnamdi Kanu was arrested by secret police in Lagos in October 2015, nobody dreamed the affair would go on this long.

Chicago, IL

