Top wanted Boko Haram commander arrested at Borno LG Chairman's house

Nigerian Army of 'Operation Lafiya Dole' in the north east on Friday night made a heavy breakthrough when it arrested a Caretaker Chairman of Mafa Local Government Area of Borno state, Alhaji Shettima Lawan Maina for hiding a top Boko Haram Commander in his house at 1000 housing estate along Maiduguri- Damaturu- Kano road. Sources have said.

