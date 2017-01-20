Top wanted Boko Haram commander arres...

Top wanted Boko Haram commander arrested at Borno LG Chairman's house

Nigerian Army of 'Operation Lafiya Dole' in the north east on Friday night made a heavy breakthrough when it arrested a Caretaker Chairman of Mafa Local Government Area of Borno state, Alhaji Shettima Lawan Maina for hiding a top Boko Haram Commander in his house at 1000 housing estate along Maiduguri- Damaturu- Kano road. Sources have said.

Chicago, IL

