Take Nigeria out of darkness now, Group tells Fashola
Human rights advocacy group, The Wailing Wailers, has urged the Minister for Power, Works, and Housing, Babatunde Fashola to put up measures at ensuring adequate power supply to the country. The group which said the continued erratic power supply has further brought misery on the people as businesses that depend on power are folding up while diseases that come with adverse weather become rampant, a situation that would have been averted if there were light.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan 4
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec 30
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
|China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|lola
|196
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC