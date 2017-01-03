Take Nigeria out of darkness now, Gro...

Take Nigeria out of darkness now, Group tells Fashola

Read more: Vanguard

Human rights advocacy group, The Wailing Wailers, has urged the Minister for Power, Works, and Housing, Babatunde Fashola to put up measures at ensuring adequate power supply to the country. The group which said the continued erratic power supply has further brought misery on the people as businesses that depend on power are folding up while diseases that come with adverse weather become rampant, a situation that would have been averted if there were light.

Chicago, IL

