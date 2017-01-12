Taiwan says Nigeria wants it to move its trade office from Abuja

Taiwan objected on Thursday to a Nigerian request to the island to relocate its representative office in the African country, a request Taiwan sees as more pressure by China to isolate it. FILE PHOTO: Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen waves her hand as she boards the nation's first domestically built Tuo Jiang twin-hull stealth missile corvette at Suao Naval Base in Yilan, Taiwan June 4, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.