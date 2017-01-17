Surgeons work round the clock to treat victims of Nigerian refugee camp bombing

Lying in a bed in the surgical ward of a hospital in northeast Nigeria, his torso barely visible under heavy bandaging, a 10-year-old boy stares blankly at the ceiling as nurses rush past. Badly burned all over his upper body, and stable only after intensive surgery, the Nigerian child is one of more than 100 people wounded this week when a botched military air strike hit a refugee camp in Rann in Borno state.

