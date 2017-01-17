Surgeons work round the clock to trea...

Surgeons work round the clock to treat victims of Nigerian refugee camp bombing

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Lying in a bed in the surgical ward of a hospital in northeast Nigeria, his torso barely visible under heavy bandaging, a 10-year-old boy stares blankly at the ceiling as nurses rush past. Badly burned all over his upper body, and stable only after intensive surgery, the Nigerian child is one of more than 100 people wounded this week when a botched military air strike hit a refugee camp in Rann in Borno state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan 4 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec 30 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,472 • Total comments across all topics: 278,144,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC