Suleiman: How many Fulani herdsmen killing Nigerians have you arrested, Fayose asks DSS

By Sam Eyoboka, Rotimi Ojomoyela, Gabriel Enogholase, Chris Ochayi ADO-EKITI - APOSTLE Johnson Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, yesterday, denied reports that he instructed Christians to go after Muslims, describing the report as not only senseless but malicious. The pastor was alleged to have preached against Islamizing Nigeria and allegedly asked members of his church in Auchi, Edo State to resist killings by suspected Fulani herdsmen, who he alleged were targeting Christians for decimation.

