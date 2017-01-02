Suicide bomber 'aged around 10' attac...

Suicide bomber 'aged around 10' attacks market

One person was seriously injured when a suicide bomber aged around 10 blew herself up in a New Year's Eve attack in the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri, witnesses and aid workers told AFP Sunday. The girl approached a crowd around a food vendor in the Customs area of the city around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and detonated her explosives, they said.

