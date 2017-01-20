Southern Kaduna Killings, reprisal at...

Southern Kaduna Killings, reprisal attacks for 2011 post-presidential ...

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

LEADER of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has called on the Federal Government to condemn the killings in Southern Kaduna, faulting government's seeming indifference on the issue. However, Senator Danjuma Laah yesterday, praised the Federal and Kaduna State governments for what he said were the massive deployment of soldiers and armed policemen to troubled areas of Southern Kaduna.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... 20 hr Texas two step 7
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec 30 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10) Sep '16 lola 196
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,662 • Total comments across all topics: 277,573,754

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC