Southern Kaduna Killings, reprisal attacks for 2011 post-presidential ...

LEADER of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has called on the Federal Government to condemn the killings in Southern Kaduna, faulting government's seeming indifference on the issue. However, Senator Danjuma Laah yesterday, praised the Federal and Kaduna State governments for what he said were the massive deployment of soldiers and armed policemen to troubled areas of Southern Kaduna.

