Southern Kaduna Killings, reprisal attacks for 2011 post-presidential ...
LEADER of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has called on the Federal Government to condemn the killings in Southern Kaduna, faulting government's seeming indifference on the issue. However, Senator Danjuma Laah yesterday, praised the Federal and Kaduna State governments for what he said were the massive deployment of soldiers and armed policemen to troubled areas of Southern Kaduna.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|20 hr
|Texas two step
|7
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec 30
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
|China Signs Major Deal To Build Nigeria Refinery (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|lola
|196
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC