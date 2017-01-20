Some Borno youths hypnotise teenagers...

Some Borno youths hypnotise teenagers to rape them

Read more: Vanguard

The Borno Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps on Sunday said some youths in Maiduguri now hypnotised teenage girls with drugs and charms in order to rape them. Abdullahi said that the command had recorded three cases of rape in one week between Dec.20 and Dec. 30, 2016.

Chicago, IL

