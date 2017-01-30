Self-defense fighters thwart bombings in Nigeria, Cameroon
Two people were killed as self-defense fighters helped thwart more deadly suicide bombings in Nigeria and Cameroon on Tuesday, officials and witnesses said. In Maiduguri, northeast Nigeria's biggest city and the birthplace of the Boko Haram insurgency, a lone bomber attempted to attack a mosque near the city's university during morning prayers.
Read more at Stars and Stripes.
